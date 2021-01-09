3 More Charged In Capitol Break-In, Including Men Identified In Viral Images

The Justice Department has charged three more people, including two identified from widely circulated photos, related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, Adam Johnson and Derrick Evans were all charged in a federal court Saturday for their alleged actions during Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said a DOJ statement.

The Justice Department said that two of the men charged Saturday were seen in some of the best-known images of the mob that stormed the Capitol after being spurred on by President Trump's remarks at a rally.

Chansley of Arizona, who the DOJ says is also known as Jake Angeli, is identified as the so-called "QAnon shaman" who was seen in several photos — most memorably standing at the Senate dais — with his face painted and wearing a bearskin headdress.

The statement also identifies Johnson of Florida as the man seen carrying the House speaker's lectern under his arm and through the halls of the Capitol. Both men's identities had floated around social media over the past few days.

Evans, a newly elected member of West Virginia House of Delegates, the DOJ notes, streamed his participation live on his Facebook page.

All three men were charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Johnson was also charged with theft of government property.

The Justice Department says both Johnson and Evans were taken into custody on Friday. Chansley was taken into custody Saturday, the DOJ said.

At least 13 others have been charged with federal crimes and dozens have been arrested in connection with the attack. Among them is Richard Barnett, who was identified as the man who sat at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege.

