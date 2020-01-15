As The 2020 Election Ramps Up, Will Voting Be Any Safer?

On the next Your Call, we’ll discuss election security and touchscreen voting machines.

What can we expect in November’s presidential election? According to the Brennan Center for Justice, over 16 million people will vote on electronic machines. Most of them will vote on machines owned by two companies, Election Systems and Software and Dominion Voting. Most leading election security experts oppose electronic voting and favor hand-marked paper ballots.

Guests:

Dr. Barbara Simons, board chair of Verified Voting

Kim Zetter, investigative journalist and author of Countdown to Zero Day

Web Resources:

Verified Voting: Polling Place Equipment Map

Politico: How Close Did Russia Really Come to Hacking the 2016 Election?

Bloomberg: America Won’t Give Up Its Hackable Wireless Voting Machines

The Washington Post: As Georgia rolls out new voting machines for 2020, worries about election security persist

Mother Jones: A New Voting System Promises Reliable Paper Records. Security Experts Warn It Can’t Be Trusted.