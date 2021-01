20,000 National Guardsmen Will Be Deployed For Inauguration, D.C. Official Says

Washington, D.C.'s police chief said more than 20,000 National Guard members will be involved in securing the capital for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

It represents an uptick in National Guard troops that will be deployed to the area. Army Times reported earlier this week that the Pentagon had authorized 15,000 National Guard members to be sent to the District for the inauguration.

"I think you can expect to see somewhere upwards of beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia," Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday.

He said the Inauguration has been designated as a "special security event" adding that the final numbers of troops would come from the Secret Service, leaving open the possibility the numbers could swell even further.

President Trump Wednesday issued a statement urging supporters to commit "NO violence," citing unspecified reports on future demonstrations.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said. "That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You."

Presidential inaugurations are always massive security operations, but Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 is facing heightened security concerns following the breach on the U.S. Capitol last week that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

This comes as the House of Representatives readies for a vote on a historic second impeachment of President Trump. The resolution charges him with "incitement of insurrection." National Guard troops are patrolling the hallways of Congress, some carrying military-issued rifles.

It was a startling reminder that just a week ago, hundreds of rioters attacked the building, overrunning Capitol Police in an attempt block lawmakers from confirming Biden's electoral victory.

Moments ago, I spoke with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy about the military response to the January 6 Capitol attack and ongoing security measures.



Here are the notes from my call: pic.twitter.com/WB155iJoJn — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 10, 2021

Since the siege, some member of Congress including Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, have requested that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy review backgrounds of any National Guard Troops involved in inaugural security.

Crow tweeted over the weekend that he spoke with McCarthy and expressed "concerns about reports that active duty and reserve military members were involved in the insurrection."

Crow added that McCarthy said he "agreed to take additional measures."