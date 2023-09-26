Newsom signs bill to protect LGBTQ youth in foster care.

On Saturday, Governor Newsom signed SB 407, which will amend the foster care vetting process to protect LGBTQ youth.

In California, one-third of youth in foster care identify as LGBTQ.

SB 407 will require assessment of a family's ability and willingness to meet the needs of a child, regardless of the child's sexual orientation or gender identity.

State Senator Scott Weiner, who represents San Francisco, is the author of the bill. He had this to say:

“About one in three foster youth in California identify as LGBTQ, and we need to make sure that these kids are not being placed in homes that are hostile to them. They deserve to be placed in a home. that will support them and allow them to thrive.”

According to the California Child Welfare Indicators Project, as of last year, there were more than 53,000 youths in foster care in California.