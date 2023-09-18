Newsom to sign bill to address pharmacy medication

AB 1286 would create the nation’s first regulations to address reporting of medication error. Introduced by San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney, the bill also makes way for better pharmacy working conditions. Generally, pharmacies do not have to report mistakes to relevant agencies. The bill also outlines baseline staffing rules, more autonomy to pharmacy staff over their working conditions, and the option to close community pharmacies if understaffed. Providing autonomy to staff, would shift decision making from the corporate level to individual pharmacies.

In a survey issued by the California Board of Pharmacy, 91 percent of pharmacists reported that understaffing was leading to inadequate patient care, and 83 percent didn’t have enough time to make sure patients understood how to use their medication correctly.

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit reported that “pharmacists believe such a big backlog significantly increases the chances of medication errors.” Such errors can have severe consequences including illness and death.

The bill’s authors say it would alleviate pharmacy understaffing and provide better patient care and services to Californians.