Millions in state infrastructure funds headed for SF, Oakland, other cities

Newsom said $239 million in Catalytic Infill Infrastructure Grant investments will go to seven communities across the state to support new housing and neighborhood amenities.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco was allocated $45 million to support acquisition of land for a new park, new bike lanes, pedestrian pathways and enhanced crosswalks, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Forty-million dollars is earmarked for Oakland to fund site preparation work such as utility improvements for various housing sites, road enhancements and capital improvements, including storm water management.

El Cerrito's has been designated for $20 million to support development at the El Cerrito Plaza BART Station for the affordable housing structured parking, bringing in site utilities, and enhancing an existing bike and pedestrian trail.

Santa Rosa is to be given nine million dollars to demolish an existing parking structure and surface parking lots, make utility upgrades and support new roads.

Pre-development costs to build housing, such as utilities, sidewalks, bike paths, and other key infrastructure, regularly stall projects throughout the state, according to the governor's office.

The $239 million investment is intended to clear the way to build more infill housing to meet the state's goal of creating two-and-half million new homes.