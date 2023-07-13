© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Politics & Government

State and local governments prepare for heatwave

KALW | By Caroline King
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM PDT
Tony Swartz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, expected to begin in the Bay Area this weekend. Temperatures are predicted to reach the 90s and lower 110s. The weather service said much of California and the western portion of the country will endure "some of the worst heat waves this area has ever seen."

Extreme heat waves are the most deadly natural disaster faced by Californians. Although fires, floods and earthquakes are more dramatic, heatwaves are an invisible threat.

The expected extreme heat conditions prompted California to move into Phase 2 of its Extreme Temperature Response Plan. This focuses on coordinating state and local agencies to issue resources during heat watches and warnings.

A list of state wide cooling centers, and how to plan for extreme heat can be found at HeatReadyCa.com

Californians should be aware of the signs of heat related illness. Symptoms muscle cramps, headache, nausea, dizziness and confusion. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke and even death.

All residents should be prepared for the extreme weather. More vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, pregnant people and the homeless population should take extra precautions.

Remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed, and stay connected.

Politics & Government Bay Area News
Caroline King
Caroline is a recent SFSU graduate with a passion for storytelling, music, and intertwining the two! She fell in love with radio during her time in Santa Cruz when she got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a community station as an intern at the brand-new KSQD.
See stories by Caroline King