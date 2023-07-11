© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Politics & Government

SF's Preston announces new affordable housing package

KALW | By Max Harrison-Caldwell
Published July 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT
Supervisor Dean Preston speaks at a rally to restore Muni service in San Francisco.
Daniel Montes/Bay City News
/
Bay City News
Supervisor Dean Preston speaks at a rally to restore Muni service in San Francisco.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston proposed new legislation Monday that would create 671 new homes, more than 40 percent of them permanently affordable.

The legislation includes three projects, all near Opera Plaza: First, the city would purchase a planned apartment building with nearly 200 units at 600 McAllister St. Second, the city would build a new high school with housing above it at 98 Franklin St. And lastly, the city would secure one million dollars in fees to jumpstart an affordable housing project on Octavia Boulevard in Hayes Valley.

San Francisco rezoned 98 Franklin St. in 2020, but rising construction costs and supply chain issues have held up development. Preston’s legislation would increase the height, density, and number of affordable housing units in the proposed project. The development would also include a new French American International High School and ground-floor retail space.

The Hayes Valley site, known as Parcel K, sits adjacent to Patricia’s Green. San Francisco designated it for affordable housing almost a quarter-century ago, but construction has been delayed ever since. The outdoor venue company Proxy currently uses it for al fresco movie screenings.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on the proposal next Tuesday, July 18. Kyle Smeallie, Sup. Preston’s chief of staff, said he expects the legislation to pass.

Max Harrison-Caldwell
Max Harrison-Caldwell is a summer intern at KALW and a student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where he is studying audio reporting and photojournalism. Before going back to school, he covered streets and public space for The Frisc. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, the Boston Globe, and Thrasher Magazine.
