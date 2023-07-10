Santa Clara providing guaranteed income to some homeless high school students

The pilot program, created by state Sen. Dave Cortese and Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, is funded with $3 million from the 2023-24 state budget and will launch in summer 2024.

San Jose is the No. 1 city in the nation for youth homelessness. A study earlier this year found there are nearly 85 homeless residents between 18 and 24 years old for every 100,000 residents. About 270,000 K-12 students across the state have experienced homelessness, according to a 2020 report. Approximately 15,000 of those students were high school seniors.

Ellenberg told San Jose Spotlight, "What I want to see is that at the end of the three-month period, these students can all point to a specific trajectory that they are now following as a result of having three months of financial support."

The county's guaranteed income program is based on Senate Bill 333, authored by Cortese, which is now pending approval in the state Assembly.

The original bill, which failed in 2022, wanted to provide $1,000 a month to about 15,000 high school seniors statewide who experienced homelessness, and would last about five months between graduation and when the student began college, vocational training or started in the workforce.

The bill was first sparked by the 2021 Silicon Valley Pain Index, which found that about 11 percent of California State University students experienced homelessness at some point during college. The annual report centers around racial discrimination and income inequality in the area.