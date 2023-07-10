California receives federal investment to strengthen power grid

Through the federal Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program, California received the most funds out of any state this year -- $67 million -- to bolster clean energy projects for the electrical grid.

In the next five years, the federal grant program will give nearly two-and-a-half billion dollars to state and tribal governments to invest in projects that provide the greatest community benefit for providing stable, zero-carbon energy. Projects eligible to receive their share of the investment must strengthen the state's energy resilience with clean methods that advance the state's commitment to a carbon-free future.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said "the President's Investing in America agenda will increase the amount of clean power sources available on the nation's grid.”

The investment was included in both the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and modeled after Padilla's POWER ON Act, which are two initiatives aimed at providing clean, affordable and reliable energy. Padilla's initiative was signed into law in 2021 and allocated $5 billion to prevent blackouts and wildfires caused by utilities, as well as install thousands of miles of new transmission lines.

Senator Padilla added that once-in-a-generation weather events will test the resiliency of the grid and “these life-saving investments will ensure families - especially ones in disadvantaged communities - are not left in the dark."