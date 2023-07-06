Alameda City Council votes to keep parklets open

On Wednesday, the Alameda City Council voted unanimously to keep parklets on city streets — with some modifications. Park Street and Webster street — areas that host many of Alameda’s parklets — will be restriped to include bicycle lanes.

Now, with many pandemic-era restrictions lifted, cities like Alameda are grappling with how to extend a program that wasn’t initially intended to be permanent. Malia Vella, an Alameda city councilmember, voiced concerns at Wednesday’s meeting about the aesthetics of the city’s parklets.

“Because they were temporary, they were not built to last," Vella said. "And we are now seeing that in a number of the parklets that are currently in our business districts.”

Alameda, along with many other cities nationwide, started the parklet program in 2020 to keep local business alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the city council voted to extend the program two years, until November 2023. Other concerns include maintaining space for ADA and emergency vehicle parking.

The city is hoping to add the new bike lanes this fall, and place concrete barricades around the parklets late this year or early next year.

