Politics & Government

Newsom’s infrastructure package appeases environmentalists, water agencies

KALW | By Max Harrison-Caldwell
Published July 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT
Sandhill cranes are among the species that would lose some protection under the new state infrastructure package.
Michael Janke
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Sandhill cranes are among the species that would lose some protection under the new state infrastructure package.

A package of bills from Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers aims to expedite infrastructure projects. The five bills would streamline the construction of bridges, railways, reservoirs, renewable energy facilities, and other projects.

One bill would limit the amount of time certain projects can be in court due to the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. CEQA can currently delay projects in court for years — the bill would limit legal challenges to nine months, although judges would still be able to use their discretion in deciding when the time limit is “feasible.”

Another bill in the package would scale back protection of about three dozen species. If passed, the bill would authorize the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to permit developers to kill these species — if they can show that their projects improve conservation overall.

Some environmentalist groups — including the National Resources Defense Council — initially criticized the package, but now say they are satisfied.

Water agencies are backing the package as well. Adam Quiñonez, Director of State Relations at the Association of California Water Agencies, told CalMatters the bills “are really going to help move the needle on water infrastructure projects that are needed to address the impacts of climate change.”

The package passed in the state assembly on Monday. State senators are expected to pass it today.

Max Harrison-Caldwell
Max Harrison-Caldwell is a summer intern at KALW and a student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where he is studying audio reporting and photojournalism. Before going back to school, he covered streets and public space for The Frisc. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, the Boston Globe, and Thrasher Magazine.
