Politics & Government

Cannabis tax to fund cannabis education

KALW | By Mariel Mallare Jimenez
Published June 30, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT
The Contra Costa County seal, logo. (Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County)
The Board of Supervisors approved the use of nearly $200,000 in tax revenue from cannabis dispensaries in the county to be allocated to youth tobacco and cannabis use prevention programs.

The funding will go toward the expansion of the County Office of Education's Tobacco Use Prevention Education program, which is currently active in 134 schools.

The program currently partners with local schools to create curriculum for tobacco use prevention programs, training staff in prevention methods and planning education sessions for parents and families.

The expansion of the tobacco-use prevention initiative was recommended by the county health department, due to its existing capacity and reach.

Dr. Sophie Mekuria, a county deputy health officer said (Quote) “With the new funding from the county, the program can begin youth cannabis prevention education as early as the fall semester.”

The program expects to cover 100 percent of school districts in the county by 2026.

