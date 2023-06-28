© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Politics & Government

SF ordinance would expand availability of overdose reversal medication

KALW | By Laura Isaza
Published June 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM PDT
Picture of Narcan nasal spray.
Governor Tom Wolf
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Picture of Narcan nasal spray.

So far this year, there have been 100 more drug overdose deaths in San Francisco than at this point last year. City Supervisor Matt Dorsey introduced legislation on Tuesday to address the ongoing drug crisis.

Dorsey’s proposed ordinance would require retail pharmacies throughout the city to carry at least two boxes of naloxone – an overdose reversal medication – at any given time.

This comes a few months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan – a naloxone nasal spray – to become available for over the counter sale in the coming months.

California pharmacists are currently permitted to sell naloxone products to any customer requesting them. But an FDA study released in March, found that about two- and a half million – of the nearly 17 million doses of naloxone distributed in 2021 – were distributed by retail pharmacies.

Dorsey hopes that improving naloxone’s availability could curb rising rates of overdose fatalities.

On a broader scale, Dorsey hopes the ordinance could serve as a blueprint for other states and municipalities experiencing drug crises of their own.

Tags
Politics & Government Bay Area News
Laura Isaza
Laura Isaza is an audio journalist primarily covering climate and the environment. Born and raised in the Seattle area, she came to the Bay to attend UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. On her off time, you'll most likely find her skiing up and down mountains or attempting to climb rocks.
