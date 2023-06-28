Former judge ousted from Oakland Police Commission

The former Alameda County Superior Court judge was not going to seek another term , she said. Her term expired in October 2022, and she remained in the seat at the discretion of the mayor.

Two factions have developed on the commission, prompting demands for resignations from both sides.

Harbin-Forte called for the resignation of Oakland City Councilmember Kevin Jenkins for alleged ethics violations related to his questioning of Police Commission chair Tyfahra Milele and tactics by his office.

Police Commissioners Regina Jackson and Marsha Peterson have demanded that Harbin-Forte and Milele resign.

Harbin-Forte said she will continue her efforts for constitutional policing and for an independent police commission in Oakland that is not unduly influenced by the Coalition for Police Accountability, an Oakland-based advocacy group that aims to hold Oakland police accountable but that Harbin-Forte alleges is aiming to control the commission.

Harbin-Forte told Bay City News by phone Wednesday morning that she feels good about losing her position on the commission.

Mayor Thao said Harbin-Forte's seat on the commission was a holdover position and said she would be appointing her own choice to the vacant position.