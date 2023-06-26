SF announces plans for 550 new affordable housing units

Construction may start as early as 2026 with resident move-ins by the end of 2028, pending availability of gap funding.

Projects were announced in five neighborhoods: Bernal Heights, the Sunset District, Potrero Hill, Alamo Square and Forest Hill. Each project will be developed by different groups in partnership with the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), other city agencies and community partners.

The MOHCD will fund the acquisition and predevelopment of the new projects. It will also support applications for future funding sources, including state and federal low-income housing tax credits, funding programs through the California Department of Housing and Community Development and local predevelopment loans.

These projects are one step toward the mayor's state-mandated plan of building 82,000 new homes in the city over the next eight years, according to Breed's office.