© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

San Francisco Civil Grand Jury blames city’s hiring practices for staff shortage

KALW | By Quinn Nelson
Published June 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT
Graph showing Department of Health vacancies from 2018 to 2023.
San Francisco City Controller
/
San Francisco Civil Grand Jury
Vacancy rates at the Department of Public Health

Fewer bus lines, slowed first responder times, and overwhelmed hospitals — these are just some of the effects of San Francisco’s staffing problems, according to an investigation conducted by the San Francisco Civil Grand Jury.

The jury, which released their report on Wednesday, says that the city’s hiring practices are preventing vacant positions from being filled. On average, it takes the city eight-and-a-half months to fill a job, with some jobs requiring more than 50 steps to get hired.

These problems are made worse by vacancies within the Department of Human Resources itself, which is responsible for key steps in the hiring process. The jury also cited the high cost of living and increased demand for city services as contributing factors.

There are about 5,000 vacant city jobs. These vacancies make up about 14 percent of the total number of permanent city jobs. In 2019, that number was less than seven percent.

The jury recommended that for departments providing critical services, the vacancy rate should not exceed five percent in the next fiscal year. Mayor London Breed’s office has until August 20 respond to the report.

Tags
Politics & Government Bay Area News
Quinn Nelson
Quinn is currently a sophomore at Amherst College, where she takes classes in history, Spanish, economics, and philosophy. She got introduced to radio through her college radio station and was lucky enough to be an intern in the KRCB newsroom last summer.
See stories by Quinn Nelson