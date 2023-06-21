Troubled Laguna Honda Hospital submitting recertification plan

Laguna Honda, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in San Francisco that serves many low-income individuals, was slated to close and either discharge or relocate over 500 patients when they lost compliance in 2022.

Earlier this month, San Francisco supervisors approved a settlement of more than two million dollars for a patient abuse scandal at Laguna Honda from 2016 to 2019. This followed a 2019 investigation from the California Department of Public Health that determined that the hospital failed to protect patients from abuse and privacy breaches. This lawsuit came before the certification revocation in April 2022.

The hospital now plans to submit a recertification application this summer , despite many "moving parts" with its improvement plans, said the hospital's interim CEO Roland Pickens.

While the application has been done for months, according to Pickens, the hospital awaits the Center for Medicare and Medicaid's Services, or CMS, latest deficiency survey, which details the hospital's latest regulatory issues. When the hospital receives this report, the hospital will work with a CMS expert to make improvements before submitting the application.

The hospital has been working "since the day of decertification" last April to make substantive changes based on the CMS findings of regulatory misconduct.

Laguna Honda faces a deadline of September 19, 2023 to be recertified before involuntary transfers of residents are forced to resume.

