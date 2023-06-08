Contra Costa County preparing residents ahead of wildfire season

Steve Hill, Public Information Officer with the Contra Costa County Fire Department, says this year’s fire season requires extra preparation:

“We have a lot of vegetation out there that is right now rapidly turning into fuel for vegetation fires, and so that's why it’s important right now for residents all across the region to be really aware of the dangers and unique challenges were likely to face this year.”

Residents are invited to take part in fire safety meetings to learn about fire prevention, home preparation, and how to respond in case of an emergency.

The First meeting is being held this afternoon in Concord. The next meeting is June 17th at 10am at the Pinole City Council Chambers at 2131 Pear St, In Pinole.

The district will also broadcast the meetings on its Facebook page and they will be archived for future viewing. Facebook.com/contracostafire

