San Jose attempting to close political fundraising loopholes

The city is looking to prohibit elected officials and their staff from working on political action committees (PACs) that raise money for local races. San Jose Spotlight reports the move comes after residents and city leaders questioned the extracurricular political activities of Jim Reed while he served as Liccardo's chief of staff.

The council voted 8-1-2 on Tuesday to change city laws, with Councilmember Bien Doan dissenting and Councilmembers Sergio Jimenez and Omar Torres absent. The law is slated to take effect by August, pending final approval.

Current city policy only prohibits someone running for office – a candidate – from working on PACs. The definition of "candidate" would be redefined to include elected city officials, their employees and any City Hall employee. The shift would align San Jose with state law.

Reed and Liccardo raised nearly one-and-half million dollars from wealthy landowners, developers and business executives through their political action committee Common Good Silicon Valley. Most of the dollars went to support Mayor Matt Mahan's bid for the city's top seat. Reed is now Mahan's chief of staff. And while his fundraising involvement was allowed then, it could soon violate city policy.