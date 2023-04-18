Oakland ‘blitzing’ thousands of potholes

Monday's announcement is the first in a series of events to make Oakland safer and cleaner . Events are occurring all this week, culminating with Earth Day on Saturday.

Many more potholes need to be filled and residents are encouraged to report them by calling 311.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement, "Dry, warm spring weather means we can finally tackle the backlog of pothole fixes to give all Oaklanders safer and smoother roads. Our Department of Transportation workers have made progress addressing the backlog."

City Councilmember Kevin Jenkins said potholes are a public safety issue.

A department spokesperson said the number of outstanding pothole repair requests was not immediately available Monday.

The pothole repair blitz was scheduled to begin in February or March, but winter storms delayed it, department of transportation officials said. It's expected to continue into next month.

The wet winter caused more damage than the city typically sees.

Funding for paving is coming from Measure KK, a $600 million bond initiative which voters approved in 2016, and Measure U, a bond initiative approved by voters last year.