© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Hackers dump confidential data from ransomware attack on the City of Oakland

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM PST
oakland city hall bldg daniel ramirez.jpg
Daniel Ramirez
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland's City Hall

Oaklandside reports that hackers released gigabytes of sensitive information on Friday, including the drivers licenses and home address of hundreds of city workers – including the mayor and city council members.

The city sent out an email to city staffers on Saturday warning them of the ransomware attack, which occurred between February 6th and 9th.

The cyber criminal group – known as PLAY – leaked bank statements, spread sheets and the social security numbers of as many as 8,000 people. Also included in the data were confidential reports from the Oakland Police Department and the city’s Human Resources Department.

PLAY has warned that it will make a full dump of the data if the city does not meet its demands. City officials have yet to discuss the ransom demanded.

The FBI and the US Attorney’s office are assisting the city with its investigation into the attack.

Tags
Politics & Government Bay Area News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid