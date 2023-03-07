Hackers dump confidential data from ransomware attack on the City of Oakland

Oaklandside reports that hackers released gigabytes of sensitive information on Friday, including the drivers licenses and home address of hundreds of city workers – including the mayor and city council members.

The city sent out an email to city staffers on Saturday warning them of the ransomware attack, which occurred between February 6th and 9th.

The cyber criminal group – known as PLAY – leaked bank statements, spread sheets and the social security numbers of as many as 8,000 people. Also included in the data were confidential reports from the Oakland Police Department and the city’s Human Resources Department.

PLAY has warned that it will make a full dump of the data if the city does not meet its demands. City officials have yet to discuss the ransom demanded.

The FBI and the US Attorney’s office are assisting the city with its investigation into the attack.