San Jose RV site opening lagging behind schedule

nfrastructure work is still needed, pushing back the opening of the Santa Teresa Valley Transit Authority light rail site until at least March 31. But even that may not happen, housing department spokesperson Jeff Scott told San Jose Spotlight.

The VTA signed a four-year lease with the city in November to provide 45 to 60 RV spaces. At the time, city officials said the site would be ready in January.

The parking lot needs fencing and the installation of solar panels before it can open, according to city documents. Once completed, the program will be run by LifeMoves, a nonprofit that has managed other safe parking locations in San Jose. The nonprofit received a one-and-a-half million dollar contract for a year.

Seven of the available RV slots will go to homeless residents who were living on Spring Street near Columbus Park after a massive sweep of the encampment displaced more than 100 RV dwellers. The remaining spaces will be dedicated to RV dwellers living near the Santa Teresa VTA site. LifeMoves has begun reaching out to potential participants, Scott said.

The city estimates there are hundreds of RV dwellers parked across San Jose streets -- but has no definite number. The city is counting those living in RVs to gauge the scale of services needed.