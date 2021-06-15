© 2021
Politics

District 18 Assemblymember Candidates Debate At Alameda Youth Town Hall

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published June 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM PDT
Seal_of_the_Assembly_of_the_State_of_California.svg.png
Public Domain
/
State of California Assembly Seal

Eight candidates are in the race for District 18 State Assemblymember, a position formerly held by Rob Bonta. Alameda youth organized a debate to hear candidates’ views on major issues.

I absolutely, whole-heartedly support 16 year olds being able to vote. A lot of 16 year olds in California are tax payers. They deserve a right to vote.
--James Aguilar, candidate for District 18 California State Assembly

East Bay residents in District 18 are mailing in their ballots to elect a new state assemblymember. Rob Bonta gave up the seat after Gov. Newsom appointed him California Attorney General. The candidates looking to replace Bonta include a Walmart store clerk and Bonta’s wife. The primary election is June 29th. Youth Activists of Alameda hosted a virtual town hall and debate with the candidates.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
