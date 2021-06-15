District 18 Assemblymember Candidates Debate At Alameda Youth Town Hall
Eight candidates are in the race for District 18 State Assemblymember, a position formerly held by Rob Bonta. Alameda youth organized a debate to hear candidates’ views on major issues.
I absolutely, whole-heartedly support 16 year olds being able to vote. A lot of 16 year olds in California are tax payers. They deserve a right to vote.
--James Aguilar, candidate for District 18 California State Assembly
East Bay residents in District 18 are mailing in their ballots to elect a new state assemblymember. Rob Bonta gave up the seat after Gov. Newsom appointed him California Attorney General. The candidates looking to replace Bonta include a Walmart store clerk and Bonta’s wife. The primary election is June 29th. Youth Activists of Alameda hosted a virtual town hall and debate with the candidates.