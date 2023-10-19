SF ‘Supes’ vote to end remote public comment

The rule change was initiated by board president Aaron Peskin after a stream of racist and antisemitic callers interrupted the supervisors' meeting Sept. 26. It was part of a wave of hate speech heard in public meetings around the region, as reported by the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, which tracks such incidents.

Phone-in public comment was initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic as a remedy for continuing the work of government during the citywide lockdown. On Monday, Peskin brought the change through the board's rules committee, where it was approved unanimously by Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Shamann Walton and Ahsha Safai.

Seniors and people with disabilities can still use the phone-in comment option under the changes approved Tuesday.

The measure was opposed by Supervisors Dean Preston, Joel Engardio and Myrna Melgar, who asked that alternatives be used, such as a time delay from when the call is given to when it is broadcast.

Meanwhile, Union City is joining several other Bay Area cities and counties in banning remote public comment due to concerns about hate speech.

City officials said they will disable virtual public comments via Zoom in all governmental meetings effective next Tuesday.

Similar decisions have been made by officials in Sonoma County, Concord, Walnut Creek and San Ramon.