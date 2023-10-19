© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

California's new law forces venture capital firms to report who they invest in

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Hanisha Harjani
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Female founder and VC partner, Marquesa Finch helped draft this bill
Carly Soderstrom
Female founder and VC partner, Marquesa Finch helped draft this bill
“We're really risking a shift here where my kids, my grandkids won't see entrepreneurs or tech innovators that look like them."
Marquesa Finch

Silicon Valley is as much a hub of innovation as it is a gated community. It’s known for the many iconic startups that have launched there, but most of those companies were — and continue to be — founded by white men. Data shows that only 2% of venture capital investments in the country went to all-female founding teams in 2022. Black women and Latina founders received less than half that — a mere 0.8%.

A new California law could change this disparity — by requiring the venture capital industry to do something it has never done before: disclose the demographics of the founders they fund.

In this interview, we hear from Hanisha Harjani, a reporter from the Fuller Project who's been covering this story.

This interview aired in the October 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Tags
Politics & Government Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is in the KALW Summer Training Program and produces news stories for Crosscurrents
See stories by Hanisha Harjani