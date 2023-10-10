Bay Area cities end remote public comment, citing anti-Semitic comments

Both cities have council meetings Tuesday night, at which people who want to make comments to the council must do so in person.

Concord will only allow Zoom and phone calls for city officials under "Just cause or emergency circumstances" who can't be present at meetings,according to the meeting agenda.

California's Brown Act, which governs the rules of public meetings in the state, requires municipalities to allow people to comment in person.

The pandemic forced cities to expand the rules, something many municipalities kept in place after meetings were reopened for in-person participation.

Concord City Councilmember Edi Birsan said on Sunday that the antisemitic calls have also expanded into LGBT and white supremacy.

Walnut Creek announced Tuesday it would stop taking remarks remotely via phone and Zoom on Tuesday after months of harassment by antisemitic callers, frequently targeting City Councilmember Kevin Wilk, who is Jewish.

Wilk said it's a strategy of far-right, white nationalist groups like White Lives Matters California, who use locally broadcast public forums to broadcast their messages. Wilk has often been mentioned by name by callers, who Wilk said typically use pseudonyms like "Eddie from Walnut Creek" and don't show their faces over Zoom.