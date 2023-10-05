CARE Act goes into effect in San Francisco. What's next?

The Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment, or CARE Act has sparked a lot of debate in San Francisco. Critics have likened it to conservatorships, or when a court takes away one's right to make decisions about their own health, finances and personal needs.

It’s also been compared to San Francisco’s Assistance Outpatient Treatment program, which is supposed to make it easier for clinicians to provide services to people with mental illness. So what’s different about the CARE Act?

The CARE Act, or CARE court as some are calling it, has created a legal route for people who are not mental health clinicians – first responders, family members and even roommates – to impel individuals living with schizophrenia and other similar mental illnesses to receive treatment.

The process is supposed to take a minimum of four-and-a-half months. If everything goes the way it’s supposed to, the court can “order treatment” for the person suffering from mental illness. However, if the person refuses treatment, there aren’t supposed to be any legal consequences.

KALW spoke to Melanie Kushnir. She’s a licensed clinical social worker and the Director of Collaborative Justice Programs for the Superior Court. The CARE court falls under her purview.

“This is not written to force treatment. There are no negative repercussions if the person refuses it,” Melanie says.

Unless the Judge or the DPH notices that the person is getting sicker and posing a danger to themselves or others.

“The judge can request that the client then be reviewed for conservatorship process, however, the Department of Public Health may see that way before the year and way before the judge notices it.”

So while the CARE act isn’t a direct path to conservatorship, it may lead to it.

At a hearing last week Supervisor Hillary Ronen pointed out that programs like this already exist in San Francisco.

“You know, my biggest critique about all these new programs is that we never implement, fully, the ones that come before them. And so our attention span, it's like, we're all a bunch of children with untreated, undiagnosed ADHD, right? — I mean, I'm just, I just wrote notes to myself and thought to myself: Is this going to make a fund, like any real difference because we already have AOT, mental health SF, housing conservatorship, drug court, mental health court, at least six outreach teams. We don't have enough beds for anyone–” Supervisor Ronen said.

There are an estimated one-to-two thousand people in San Francisco who may qualify for the program. On Monday, exactly one petition was filed at the San Francisco CARE Court.