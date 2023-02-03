Politics & Government

© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
  • 4788_Bad_Hombres_Wrestler_Dad.jpg
    Vince Thomas
    /
    ‘Bad Hombres’ skewers Latinx stereotypes
    Eric Jansen
    In “Bad Hombres” at San Francisco’s Theatre Rhinoceros, sole actor Rudy Guerrero plays seven characters that comically skewer stereotypes of queer Latinos.
  • Pete and Paul, Sparks NV.jpg
    Collection of Paul Barnes
    Passion for politics shines in 'Paul for Pete'
    Eric Jansen
    Airs 5 p.m. Friday: Crucial midterm elections are little more than a month away. How can individuals make an impact? “Paul for Pete” author Paul Mason Barnes lays it out in his book and gives advice on how to get involved on Out in the Bay Queer Radio + Podcast.
  • KqDyIWo2_400x400.jpg
    David Broockman
    /
    Berkeley study: what kind of conversations can really bridge political divides
    Hana Baba
    Today, we ask how can people better understand each other in a charged political environment? We'll hear about new research on the matter from UC Berkeley.
  • 1
    Still image from the Netflix documentary “Pray Away”
    /
    Multitude Films/Netflix
    Born Perfect: Don’t ‘pray away the gay’
    Eric Jansen
    Airing 5 p.m. Friday: Canada's conversion therapy ban took effect in January. Why no national ban in the US? Despite clear evidence that conversion therapy doesn’t work and severely harms LGBTQ people, the practice continues.
  • Fauxnique
    Gareth Gooch
    /
    ‘Faux Queen: A Life in Drag’
    Eric Jansen
    Monique Jenkinson, a.k.a. Fauxnique, was the first cisgender woman to win the title "Miss Trannyshack" in 2003, raising many glittered eyebrows in consternation and launching a performance career that has taken her around the globe.
  • SCOTUS-cropped-rainbow-american-flags-ap-socialshare-ACLU.jpg
    Courtesy ACLU/AP
    /
    How SCOTUS abortion case outcomes could affect us all
    Eric Jansen
    How deeply are our most personal rights threatened by abortion cases now before the U.S. Supreme Court? Along with abortion, how much are our rights to marry whomever we want, have (consensual) sex the way we like and with whomever we want, and have gender-affirming surgery - for example - also at risk?
