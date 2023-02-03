Politics & Government

-
In “Bad Hombres” at San Francisco’s Theatre Rhinoceros, sole actor Rudy Guerrero plays seven characters that comically skewer stereotypes of queer Latinos.
Airs 5 p.m. Friday: Crucial midterm elections are little more than a month away. How can individuals make an impact? “Paul for Pete” author Paul Mason Barnes lays it out in his book and gives advice on how to get involved on Out in the Bay Queer Radio + Podcast.
Today, we ask how can people better understand each other in a charged political environment? We'll hear about new research on the matter from UC Berkeley.
Canada's conversion therapy ban took effect in January. Why no national ban in the US? Despite clear evidence that conversion therapy doesn't work and severely harms LGBTQ people, the practice continues.
Monique Jenkinson, a.k.a. Fauxnique, was the first cisgender woman to win the title "Miss Trannyshack" in 2003, raising many glittered eyebrows in consternation and launching a performance career that has taken her around the globe.
How deeply are our most personal rights threatened by abortion cases now before the U.S. Supreme Court? Along with abortion, how much are our rights to marry whomever we want, have (consensual) sex the way we like and with whomever we want, and have gender-affirming surgery - for example - also at risk?
Canada's nationwide ban on conversion therapy took effect January 7. Why no national ban in the US? Despite clear evidence that conversion therapy doesn’t work and severely harms LGBTQ people, the practice continues.
“I want to explore this crazy conflict between Christianity and LGBTQIA folks,” says Stereotypes podcaster Christopher Beale. “We’ll open up the Bible and take a closer look at what it does and does not say about queerness.”
The chicken-sandwich chain queers love to hate opens shop just outside San Francisco ... a California State Assembly race heats up … and a roundup of new laws that will affect LGBTQ Californians.
On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA. Over a decade earlier, more than 100 people with disabilities took over a San Francisco federal building. In this story, we hear how they paved the way for the ADA.
The Poor People’s Campaign is an interfaith movement to end poverty in the United States. Today, we meet one of its leading tacticians: an Indian American who grounds her commitment to economic justice in her family’s Hindu traditions.
In this episode of What Works, we look at how Fairfield residents and the city have worked to inform the public and put a spotlight on community groups that stepped up during the pandemic.
Last summer a lawsuit filed by an anonymous Cisco Systems employee brought the ancient Hindu system of “caste” into a modern discussion about discrimination protections. He’s known simply as John Doe and he is a Dalit, the lowest on the caste hierarchy. His case is historic because if successful, it would recognize caste as a grounds for discrimination for the first time in the US.
Eight candidates are in the race for District 18 State Assemblymember, a position formerly held by Rob Bonta. Alameda youth organized a debate to hear candidates’ views on major issues.
On this edition of Your Call, journalist Ioan Grillo discusses his new book,Blood Gun Money: How America Arms Gangs and Cartels. Grillo has spent nearly…