Policing
KALW reports on policing and the criminal justice system.
After demands from Mario Gonzalez’ family and supporters the City of Alameda released a set of video and audio recordings from its police department related to Gonzalez’ death. This is heavy, and, in our newsroom, we talked a lot about what we wanted to say about it. There are deep-rooted systemic issues that we want to think deeply about, but it’s also important to discuss what we’re seeing.
In the first three months of the pandemic, Alameda County dramatically lowered the number of people incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail. But since June, the number of people at Santa Rita has been slowly ticking back up.
Casper Cendre started writing letters to queer people in prison when they were in high school. Cendre wanted to know what queer life was like from the…
Last year, Cat Brooks’ Anti Police-Terror Project launched MH First Oakland, a response service to people in mental health crises. In this interview, she…
'Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy' Exposes The Truth About The War On DrugsOn this edition of Your Call, award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson discusses his new Netflix documentary, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy.…
How Will The Biden Administration Work To Defeat White Supremacy & Far-Right Extremism?On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what the Biden administration needs to do to defeat extremism and white supremacy in the United States.…
Criminalizing Mental Illness, Part 2The three largest mental health treatment facilities in the U.S. are jails. The criminal justice system has become the primary way the United States deals…
Criminalizing Mental Illness, Part 1In part one of a two-part investigation into how the country’s jails have become our default mental health treatment centers, we go to Santa Rita jail in…
Blackmail, My Love is a noir murder-mystery novel set in San Francisco, 1951 - "The Dark Ages of Queerdom," as author and illustrator Katie Gilmartin puts…
The City of Oakland is facing a huge budget deficit and a new report shows that a large part of that is caused by police overspending.Like many cities…