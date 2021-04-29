© 2021
Policing

KALW reports on policing and the criminal justice system.
  • Mario Gonzalez.png
    News
    Breaking Down The Police Video Of Mario Gonzalez' Death
    Ben Trefny
    ,
    After demands from Mario Gonzalez’ family and supporters the City of Alameda released a set of video and audio recordings from its police department related to Gonzalez’ death. This is heavy, and, in our newsroom, we talked a lot about what we wanted to say about it. There are deep-rooted systemic issues that we want to think deeply about, but it’s also important to discuss what we’re seeing.
  • Alameda County Courthouse
    News
    How Remote Court Has Led To A Rise In Population At One County Jail
    Annelise Finney
    ,
    In the first three months of the pandemic, Alameda County dramatically lowered the number of people incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail. But since June, the number of people at Santa Rita has been slowly ticking back up.
  • C19Logo_0.png
    Arts & Culture
    Queer Comix from prison depict incarcerated life
    Truc Nguyen
    ,
    Casper Cendre started writing letters to queer people in prison when they were in high school. Cendre wanted to know what queer life was like from the…
  • 153436981_1126541184530641_227076075462645564_o.jpg
    News
    Oakland Groups Work To Replace Police Responses To Mental Health Crises
    Jenee Darden
    ,
    Last year, Cat Brooks’ Anti Police-Terror Project launched MH First Oakland, a response service to people in mental health crises. In this interview, she…
  • Cops & Courts
    'Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy' Exposes The Truth About The War On Drugs
    On this edition of Your Call, award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson discusses his new Netflix documentary, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy.…
  • Cops & Courts
    How Will The Biden Administration Work To Defeat White Supremacy & Far-Right Extremism?
    On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what the Biden administration needs to do to defeat extremism and white supremacy in the United States.…
  • News
    Criminalizing Mental Illness, Part 2
    The three largest mental health treatment facilities in the U.S. are jails. The criminal justice system has become the primary way the United States deals…
  • News
    Criminalizing Mental Illness, Part 1
    In part one of a two-part investigation into how the country’s jails have become our default mental health treatment centers, we go to Santa Rita jail in…
  • miss_double_strand_for_out_in_the_bay.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    'Blackmail, My Love' shows SF's sordid homophobic past
    Blackmail, My Love is a noir murder-mystery novel set in San Francisco, 1951 - "The Dark Ages of Queerdom," as author and illustrator Katie Gilmartin puts…
  • oakland_pd.jpg
    News
    Oakland Police Department's Unbudgeted Overtime Accounts For Most Of City's Deficit
    Carla Esteves
    ,
    The City of Oakland is facing a huge budget deficit and a new report shows that a large part of that is caused by police overspending.Like many cities…
