Your Legal Rights 12/13/23

Published December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM PST

Tonight, on your legal rights: we again discuss elections, voting, and, after you cast your votes, just what happens to them.

What we are doing right, just what are we doing wrong, and is there a path to fix it?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Brent Turner, are joined by Chris Jerdonek, Vice-President of the San Francisco Election Commission, and Patrick Jones is the District Four Supervisor and Chair of the Board Of Supervisors Of Shasta County.

Questions for Jeff, Brent and their guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

