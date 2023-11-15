Your Legal Rights 11/15/23

Just 14 months ago, we noted the Securities and Exchange Commission expressed its intention to crack down on those cryptocurrencies which they contend are securities – which include most of them; and, while the best-known cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum – stand strong, others have not been so stable, or even collapsed, such as the case with three arrows capital.

A fun on a major brokerage led to the collapse of FTX; it's high-flying founder has been convicted by a federal jury.

Where is cryptocurrency headed? Has cryptocurrency’s time passed?

Joining YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's Co-Host, Dean Johnson are Chris Eberle, Chris Cooke, and a guest we know as Redbeard.

