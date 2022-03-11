© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: An update on the Jan 6 attacks, violent far-right groups & Trump's rallies

Published March 11, 2022 at 1:44 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, reporter A.C. Thompson gives us an update on the January 6th attack and the far-right white supremacist faction of the Republican Party.

For the past six months, he's been attending Trump rallies and stop the steal events. He says these are like fascist rallies. We have to take them seriously. What's the best way to confront this extreme shift to the right?

Guest:
A.C. Thompson, award winning staff reporter with ProPublica and correspondent for Frontline

Web Resources:

PBS: American Insurrection

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
