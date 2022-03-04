Media Roundtable: Humanity faces 'grave and mounting threat' of climate change, UN report warns

in the second half of Your Call's Media Roundtable, We talk about the new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which warns of “irreversible” impacts of the climate crisis and the need for radical climate action.

The nearly 3,700 pages report notes that at least 3.3 billion people’s daily lives are “highly vulnerable” to climate change, and people are 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather than in years past. The IPCC says this opportunity for action will only last for the rest of this decade.

Guest:

Bob Berwyn, science correspondent for Inside Climate News

