Media Roundtable: The true human cost of America's air wars
On this week's Media Roundtable, We also talk about a recent explosive New York Times investigation into the human toll of U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.
Guest:
Azmat Khan, award-winning investigative reporter and contributing writer to The New York Times Magazine.
Web Resources:
The NY Times: HIDDEN PENTAGON RECORDS REVEAL PATTERNS OF FAILURE IN DEADLY AIRSTRIKES
