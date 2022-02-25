© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The true human cost of America's air wars

Published February 25, 2022 at 1:13 AM PST
ivor1.jpg
Ivor Prickett/The New York Times Magazine
/
Hassan Allay-wi Mohammed Sultan (16) was paralysed in an airstrike while playing outside with a friend in April 2016. Photographed at home in the same house near where the blast happened. (case MC4 or #6 on Azmat’s list)

On this week's Media Roundtable, We also talk about a recent explosive New York Times investigation into the human toll of U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

Guest:
Azmat Khan, award-winning investigative reporter and contributing writer to The New York Times Magazine.

Web Resources:

The NY Times: HIDDEN PENTAGON RECORDS REVEAL PATTERNS OF FAILURE IN DEADLY AIRSTRIKES
