Media Roundtable: NY Times investigates the true human cost of America's air wars

Published February 25, 2022 at 9:56 AM PST
ivor1.jpg
Ivor Prickett/The New York Times Magazine
/
Hassan Allay-wi Mohammed Sultan (16) was paralysed in an airstrike while playing outside with a friend in April 2016. Photographed at home in the same house near where the blast happened. (case MC4 or #6 on Azmat’s list)

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss recent explosive New York Times investigation about the human toll of US airstrikes in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

According to a hidden Pentagon archive of the US air war in the Middle East since 2014, "it has been marked by deeply flawed intelligence, rushed and often imprecise targeting, and the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, a sharp contrast to the American government’s image of war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs."

Guest:

Azmat Khan, award-winning investigative reporter and contributing writer to The New York Times Magazine

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Hidden Pentagon Records Reveal Patterns of Failure in Deadly Airstrikes

The New York Times: Airstrikes allowed America to wage war with minimal risk to its troops

