Your Call

Media Roundtable: Los Angeles demolishes a homeless camp near SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl

Published February 4, 2022 at 1:31 AM PST
4399803308_72b13acb17_b.jpg
Robin Kanouse
/
Flickr
Homeless On The Streets Of Los Angeles, California, USA

Later in the program, we talk about the dismantling of a homeless encampment near SoFi stadium, where the Super Bowl will take place. According to the latest count, there were an estimated 48,000 people living on the streets in LA county at the start of the pandemic.

Guest:

Sam Levin, correspondent for the Guardian based in Los Angeles

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Trying to disappear the poor’: California clears homeless camp near Super Bowl

CalMatters: California homeless crisis takes on new urgency

Tags

Your CallhomelessLos AngelesSuper Bowl
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar