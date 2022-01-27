Media Roundtable: More than 30000 Californians are stuck with marijuana-related convictions on their records, investigation finds
on this week's Media Roundtable, we discuss an LA Times investigation about why tens of thousands of Californians are still stuck with marijuana-related felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records. Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.
Guest:
Kiera Feldman, investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times
Web Resources:
LA Times: New bill would force courts to clear cannabis convictions faster
LA Times: California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions. Tens of thousands are still languishing