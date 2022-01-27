Media Roundtable: At least 34,000 Californians are stuck with marijuana-related convictions on their records, according to the LAT
on this week's Media Roundtable, we discuss an LA Times investigation about why tens of thousands of Californians are still stuck with marijuana-related felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records. Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.
Guest:
Kiera Feldman, investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times
Web Resources:
LA Times: New bill would force courts to clear cannabis convictions faster
LA Times: California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions. Tens of thousands are still languishing