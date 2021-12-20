On this edition of Your Call, we find out what's next for the social provisions of Build Back Better now that Senator Joe Manchin says he won't vote for it.

The House version of Build Back Better would reduce childcare costs, provide universal pre-K, require Medicare to renegotiate drug prices and cover hearing aids, provide $65 billion to repair public housing buildings, provide funds for low-income families to buy food, extend the child tax credit and more. Without an extension, nearly 10 million children are at risk of falling back into poverty or slipping even deeper into poverty. Now what?

Guests:

Arthur Delany, reporter for the HuffPost covering politics and the economy

Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works

