Your Call

Media Roundtable: ProPublica exposes how a massive oil spill helped one Louisiana billionaire avoid paying income tax

Published December 16, 2021 at 10:17 PM PST
Lisa Larson-Walker/ProPublica and Laila Milevski/ProPublica. Photo by Greg Miles.
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a recent Propublica’s investigation about Real Estate and Oil Tycoons who avoided Paying Taxes for Years. In September 2004, Hurricane Ivan had swept the legs out from under a 40-story oil-drilling platform operated by Taylor Energy, causing a leak that continues to this day.It is the longest-running — and by one estimate, the largest.

According to ProPublica’s analysis of a secret trove of tax data, from 2005 to 2018, the company’s owner Phyllis Taylor took in some $444 million in income, most of it from wages, interest, dividends and capital gains, and didn’t pay a cent in federal income tax.

Guest:

Jesse Eisinger, senior editor and reporter at ProPublica, and the author of “The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives.

Web Resources:

Propublica: A Massive Oil Spill Helped One Billionaire Avoid Paying Income Tax for 14 Years

Propublica: These Real Estate and Oil Tycoons Avoided Paying Taxes for Years

Your CalltaxesJesse eisingerProPublica
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
