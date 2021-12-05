One Planet: The health hazards of neighborhood oil & gas drilling in California

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss oil drilling in California neighborhoods. More than seven million Californians live within a mile of oil and gas drilling operations and 84 percent of wells are located in places categorized by the federal government as medically underserved areas or populations, according to a Grist analysis based on data from CalGEM, the California Department of Education, and the California Health and Human Services department.

Living in proximity to oil wells has been linked to a range of health issues, including nosebleeds, migraines, rashes, respiratory problems, and long-term impacts.

We'll also find out why refinery trade unions in California are fighting to protect the fossil fuel industry and why California State Senator Bob Hertzberg, a Democrat who represents a section of the eastern San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, helped tank key California climate bills.

Guests:

Alexandria Herr, award-winning environmental journalist

Aaron Miguel Cantú, investigative reporter

