Media Roundtable: The Supreme Court and the future of Roe v. Wade

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we also discuss the future of abortion rights as the Supreme Court heard arguments over a Mississippi abortion law challenging the 1973 Roe v. Wade landmark decision.

Guests:

Alanna Vagianos, Gender Reporter at HuffPost

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for the Nation

