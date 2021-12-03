© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The Supreme Court and the future of Roe v. Wade

Published December 3, 2021 at 12:51 AM PST
abortion.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we also discuss the future of abortion rights as the Supreme Court heard arguments over a Mississippi abortion law challenging the 1973 Roe v. Wade landmark decision.

Guests:

Alanna Vagianos, Gender Reporter at HuffPost

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for the Nation

Web Resources:

The NY Times: Where the Pro-Choice Movement Went Wrong

Huffington Post: Texas Restricts Medication Abortion, Escalating War On Reproductive Rights

The Nation: Thinking Beyond Roe

Huffington Post: Roe v. Wade In Serious Peril After Dramatic Supreme Court Arguments

Your Callabortionroe v. wadeSupreme Court of the United StatesAmy LittlefieldAlanna Vagianos
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan