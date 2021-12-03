Media Roundtable: Mass protests against the coup d'état in Sudan
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the latest developments in Sudan. On October 25, ,Sudan’s military seized power in a coup, arrested leading civilian politicians and declared a state of emergency. Since then, 42 people have been killed in mass anti-military protests. Hundreds have been arrested.
Guest:
Isma'il Kushkush, freelance Sudanese American journalist
