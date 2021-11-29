© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: How the food regulatory system in the US has failed to protect consumers from salmonella

Published November 29, 2021 at 12:37 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we discuss a new ProPublica investigation called America’s Food Safety System Failed to Stop a Salmonella Epidemic. It’s Still Making People Sick. For years, a dangerous salmonella strain has sickened thousands and continues to spread through the chicken industry.

The USDA knows about it. So do the companies. And yet, contaminated meat continues to be sold. The USDA says it's now rethinking its approach to salmonella.

Guests:

Bernice Yeung, award winning reporter at ProPublica

Irena Hwang, data reporter at ProPublica

Web Resources:

Propublica: America’s Food Safety System Failed to Stop a Salmonella Epidemic. It’s Still Making People Sick.

