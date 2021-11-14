One Planet: How the Ambler Road project threaten wildlife and native communities in Alaska
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we speak with investigative environmental journalist Adam Federman about his recent investigation into a controversial Road project in Alaska that allows for the development of one of the largest copper-zinc deposits in the world.
The proposed 211-mile Ambler Road construction crosses nearly 3,000 streams, 11 major rivers, 1,700 acres of wetlands, and major caribou migration corridor. Ambler Road would transform one of Alaska's wildest places.
Guests:
Adam Federman, award winning journalist and a reporting fellow with Type Investigations
PJ Simon, chief and chairman of the Tanana Chiefs Conference
Web Resources:
Politico: How Joe Biden’s Green Agenda Threatens the Alaskan Wilderness
The NY Times: Record Salmon in One Place. Barely Any in Another. Alarm All Around.