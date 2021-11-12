© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE's "Pandora Papers" examines the hidden assets of the world’s wealthy and powerful

Published November 12, 2021 at 12:26 AM PST
Consortium of Investigative Journalists
On this edition Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss Pandora Papers, a new Frontline documentary about the massive leak of financial documents that reveals hidden assets and deals of the world’s wealthy and powerful.

Guests:

Evan Williams, award winning print, radio and television journalist

Will Fitzgibbon, senior reporter at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Web Resources:

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Pandora Papers (full film) | FRONTLINE

