One Planet: The health hazards of neighborhood oil drilling in California

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss oil drilling in neighborhoods in California. Over 2 million people in California live within half-a-mile of an oil or gas well, and another 5 million live within a mile. Living in proximity to oil wells has been linked to a range of health issues.

We'll also find out why refinery trade unions in California are fighting to protect the fossil fuel industry.

Guests:

Alexandrea Herr, award-winning environmental journalist

Aaron Miguel Cantú, investigative reporter