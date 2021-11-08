© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: The health hazards of neighborhood oil drilling in California

Published November 8, 2021 at 12:08 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss oil drilling in neighborhoods in California. Over 2 million people in California live within half-a-mile of an oil or gas well, and another 5 million live within a mile. Living in proximity to oil wells has been linked to a range of health issues.

We'll also find out why refinery trade unions in California are fighting to protect the fossil fuel industry.

Guests:

Alexandrea Herr, award-winning environmental journalist
Aaron Miguel Cantú, investigative reporter

Web Resources:
Grist: California’s dirty little secret: Oil wells in the backyard
CAPITAL & MAIN: How Trade Unions and Climate Advocates in California Can Forge an Alliance
LA Times: The toxic legacy of old oil wells: California’s multibillion-dollar problem

Tags

Your CallAlexandrea HerrAaron Miguel Cantúbig oilcalifornia