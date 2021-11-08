One Planet: The health hazards of neighborhood oil drilling in California
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss oil drilling in neighborhoods in California. Over 2 million people in California live within half-a-mile of an oil or gas well, and another 5 million live within a mile. Living in proximity to oil wells has been linked to a range of health issues.
We'll also find out why refinery trade unions in California are fighting to protect the fossil fuel industry.
Guests:
Alexandrea Herr, award-winning environmental journalist
Aaron Miguel Cantú, investigative reporter
