One Planet: The PFAS Contamination Crisis in the US

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we have conversation with David Bond, associate director of the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College about the health effects of fluorinated chemicals called PFAS. They have been linked to cancer, reproductive and immune system harm, and other diseases. PFAS are found in air, fish, soil, water and our blood, and according to the Environmental Working Group, PFAS have now been detected in nearly 2,800 communities, including 2,411 drinking water across the country.

Guests:

Dr. David Bond, associate director of the Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA) at Bennington College. He leads the “Understanding PFOA” project and is writing a book on PFAS contamination

