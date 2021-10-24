© 2021 KALW
One Planet: US Plastics To Outpace Coal In Driving Climate Change By 2030

Published October 24, 2021 at 10:47 PM PDT
On this edition of One Planet Series, we're discussing a new Beyond Plastics report that finds plastics will release more greenhouse gas emissions than coal plants in the US by 2030. Plastics production in the US is currently responsible for 232 million metric tons of greenhouse gases every year, which is the equivalent of 116.5 gigawatts of coal plants. These numbers are likely to increase as production expands. What will it take to ensure governments act to tackle this worsening crisis?

Judith Enck, senior fellow and visiting faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action
at Bennington College, president of Beyond Plastics, and former EPA Regional Administrator, appointed by President Obama

Beyond Plastic: The New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change

